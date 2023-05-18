AUGUSTA - A bill has been proposed that, according to its proponents, would bolster workers' rights in the pulp and paper industry.
The state's labor and housing committee heard testimony for LD 1794, An Act to Enhance the Predictability of Mandated Overtime for Pulp or Paper Manufacturing Facility Employees.
If passed the bill will mandate that employers can no longer force employees to work more than 2 hours of overtime after their scheduled shift.
According to the president of Local 9 at the Sappi Somerset Skowhegan Facility Justin Shaw, it's not uncommon for employees to be forced to work a twenty-four-hour shift.
"So at the end of a twelve-hour shift your mate may not show up, they may have called out for that shift that night. The company will attempt to find coverage or step the next crew up," says Shaw, "If they can't do that within proper training and in proper staffing, you will be stuck for the next twelve hours so that they can fill those jobs".
Although the bill would eliminate mandatory overtime, voluntary overtime would not be affected at all, allowing willing employees to work as much as they are allowed by their employer.
"Well, I think it's important to allow people voluntary over time if they want but its also important to not to force people to work well beyond what they're able to, well beyond what is safe", says senator mike tipping, "People deserve to spend some time with their families and right now with the crunch we've seen at some of these places that's not happening".