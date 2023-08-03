BANGOR -- With technology being in the palm of our hands, dialing 911 is easier than ever; however, it may have become too easy. The Penobscot County Sheriff's Office is urging people to be more careful of misdials after receiving an overwhelming amount.
"Officers are responding to serious incidents all the time, and we cannot be chasing ghost calls when we have these priority calls that need to be addressed," said Sheriff Troy Morton with the Penobscot County Sheriff's Office.
The Sheriff's Office says this is not a new issue, but the amount of calls they are currently taking is notably increasing.
"We are taking in a tremendous amount of calls, by dealing with so many that are not real 911 calls it potentially is going to impact those who truly need us," said Morton.
According to the Penobscot Regional Communications Center Supervisor, Betty Stone, they took about 68,000 911 calls in 2022 and this year alone dispatch has already received over 11,000 misdials.
"Also when we take a 911 call we have to generate an incident, so we have to type it up, put in an incident and dispatch a police officer to it," said Stone.
They are asking the public to take steps to help try to reduce this growing issue.
"So if it is a misdial, if people would just stay on the line with us and tell them they just misdialed, if they hang up and call back please answer the phone and just be honest and tell us what happened," said Stone.
They say not calling back creates more problems than solutions.
"Is somebody truly on the other end of that line that cannot respond to us, or could not pick up the phone when we called them back and that could be somebody sitting on a lawn chair or somebody dying," said Sheriff Morton.