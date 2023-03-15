REGO

BANGOR -- Bail was set for a brewer man who state prosecutors referred to as a threat to the community at large. 

Brandon Rego appeared in court over zoom Wednesday for an initial appearance and is facing 10 charges including; attempted murder, kidnapping, aggravated assault, two counts of domestic violence assault, and domestic violence terrorizing with a dangerous weapon among others. 

The ADA stated that in one instance, during January of this year, Rego allegedly held a gun to his girlfriend and forced her to take a  large number of pills with the intention of making her overdose. 

Rego's bail was set to $75,000 cash.  

Brewer police are still investigating multiple alleged incidents regarding Rego and there are limited details at this time.

He is scheduled to appear in court again on June 6th, 2023. 

