BANGOR -- Local students and community members came together to raise funds and awareness for Maine's homeless population.
Husson University hosted its sixth annual "Walk for Warmth" Sunday morning.
Participants braved the cold weather to raise funds and walk five kilometers around the Husson campus.
The university’s student president Ryan Wheelock says, "For us at Husson, community service is a big component of our education and understanding the needs of our community. As a physical therapy major and somebody in the health profession, it's important to me to give back to the community and understand the needs of our population".
Wheelock says the walk-a-thon raised about 300 dollars which is the average from past years.
All proceeds from the "Walk for Warmth" will go to the Bangor Warming Center.