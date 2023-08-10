LIBERTY -- Looking for the chance to have a few drinks while meeting some seriously adorable *and* adoptable German shepherds?
Well, look no further than Lake Saint George Brewing Company this weekend.
On Saturday, from noon to four, the brewing company is partnering with Miracle German Shepherd Dog Rescue of Maine for the fifth Ales for Tails fundraiser.
The event will have live music, a raffle, a food truck, drinks, and, of course, plenty of pups.
"We really enjoy helping this organization, it's nice that the stories the animals come with are incredible," says co-owner of Lake Saint George Brewing Company, Elizabeth Johnston, "The work that Tuesday and her crew put into rescuing these dogs that have essentially no hope where they're coming from in California, bringing them to Maine, and giving them a family whose gonna love them. It's pretty incredible."
President of The Miracle German Shepherd Dog Rescue, Tuesdi Woodworth, says, "My favorite thing is to see the dogs that we've adopted out. We generally have between 30 and forty show up, so it's a chance for me to see some of the dogs I don't get to see very much and to tout some of the some of the adopters that we have that are really amazing."
Lake st. George brewing company is located in Liberty...And has pledged to donate one dollar to the rescue for every beverage sold.
The event itself is free entry. So head to Liberty on Saturday to enjoy some ales for tails!