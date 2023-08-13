LINCOLN -- A 40 foot long model of the USS Independence has been donated to the Our Heroes Military Museum in Lincoln, bringing a lot of excitement to the veteran community.
The original USS Independence served as an aircraft carrier for the US navy for more than 40 years.
"It will draw a lot of people and that's what we need we need people in here to see that we're teaching the history of all the wars," said President of the Our Heroes Military Museum, Brian Hamor.
According to Hamor, the mission of the museum is to inform people about history of the US Military, so when the former owner of the model came across the museum he knew he had found the models new home.
"Clyde Wellman Senior had built this ship.... and when he passed he left it to us or left it with me to take care of," said Jim Roberts who serves as a commander with the Belfast Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 3108.
Roberts received the independence from the man who built the model and served on the original ship. According to Roberts it took 4 years to build the nearly 20 year old model.
Roberts says, after three years, he can no longer keep up with the maintenance.
"This museum is an absolute wonderful opportunity they've got people who work with models and they're going to help restore it and refurbish it," said Roberts.
Other veterans who served on the original ship got to remember their times on the USS Independence through the model.
"It brings back a lot of memories..." said Stephen Beesley who served as an air craft handler on the Independence from 1973 to 1976. "It's not quite the same replica but it's close enough it passes, I'm proud of it, I'm proud to have served on it," said Beesley.
Not only will it be available for visits in the museum but they plan to continue to showcase the model in local community events and parades moving forward.
More information about the museum can be found on their Facebook page.