CASTINE - Over 200 Maine Maritime Academy students began a 68-day journey as they set out to sea Wednesday morning.
For approximately half of the students aboard it will be their first sea-going experience.
"Its a lot of not knowing what's going to happen next but we know it's going to be exciting" says Ben Jacobs, a M.M.A. junior.
Before the crew returns to the Castine shore on July 19th, they will visit 8 foreign and domestic ports in New York, Philadelphia, Azores, Spain, Germany, Northern Ireland and Boston.
"I'm really excited to go to the Azores but honestly all of Europe. I've never been to Europe, I've pretty much just been to the states and Canada so anything is going to be new and exciting for me and I am so excited", says Rebecca Caron, an M.M.A first-year.
President of the academy Jerry Paul will be joining the crew along different legs of the journey.
He says that this is a very important tradition for Maine Maritime Academy.
Paul says, "Today is an extraordinary day. It culminates an entire academic year at Maine maritime academy but it also culminates 80 years of history here in the state. Behind me here is the training ship state of Maine because she represents this state".
This trip marks the 26th voyage of the training ship state of maine and it may be one of its last.
The academy is awaiting the arrival a new ship within the next year or so.
Once the new vessel is in use the current training ship will be decommissioned.
Maine Maritime professor Robert Carter was one of the freshmen aboard the training ship for its maiden voyage back in 1997.
Now he's back to help his students learn beyond the classroom.
"It's a great feeling to see the changes. It's a great feeling to be back on board after all those years. I'm also just excited to be working with shipmen, it kind of reminds me of myself when I was here as a freshman and later as a junior" says Carter.
If you would like to follow the ship along its journey, visit here.