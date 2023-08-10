HOLDEN -- The Fields Pond Audubon Center in Holden is celebrating its 25th anniversary this year. All summer the center has been offering a variety of learning programs as part of their summer series, with themes ranging from naturalist studies to combining art and nature.
"We have over 230 acres of forest, fields, wetlands and it's just a great outdoor classroom for kids to learn about nature," said Northern Operations and Programs Director for Maine Audubon, David Lamon.
They have been offering programs broken down into three categories: naturalist, artistic and a paddle series. The paddle series includes aquatic activities right on fields pond. The program director says each series offers a unique niche for the wide ranging interests they encounter.
"The overall goal of the summer series is to really engage the community with both the natural history of Maine but also what we do here at the fields pond center," said Lamon.
On top of the summer programs they've also been offering weekly kids camps. The center says they plan to hold summer events right up until the start of school.
"A big event for us in the summer is our annual monarch butterfly festival which is coming up on Aug. 26," said Lamon. "We're celebrating 25 years being here with the nature center and offering programs to the greater Bangor area so come join us help us celebrate and we'll have lots of fun."
According to Lamon the upcoming festival will also include free ice cream from the Darlings Ice Cream truck.
For more information about all their upcoming events and celebrations you can visit their website or Facebook page.