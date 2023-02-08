HOLDEN-- Holden Police Department gave away free trash tags as part of its first "Trash tag Tuesday."
Trash tags are usually picked up at the town office. Residents must have one on their garbage bin in order for their trash to be picked up.
Today, residents had the opportunity to come into Holden Police Department and pick one up for free.
Holden Police Chief Chris Greeley says he bought the tags with the remaining money from the town's 25 days of kindness.
"We just completed our sixth year in a row of that. It was a record breaking year in terms of donations and community support and we had remaining funds and we're trying to find ways to spend that money and the trash tags was one of those examples," says Greeley.
Those who picked up a trash tag were also given a small gift bag.
https://www.facebook.com/HoldenMainePoliceDepartment