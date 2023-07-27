BANGOR -- 70 years ago, former President Dwight Eisenhower signed the Korean Armistice Agreement, putting an end to the Korean War.
Often known as the "Forgotten War," the Korean War Veterans Association remembered the 247 Mainers whose lives were lost.
"They never got to have a life, they never had a home, they never had grandchildren. Nothing, nothing," said John Weden, a Korean War Veteran.
Veterans who served in the Korean War and wars following gathered at Mount Hope Cemetery in Bangor, recognizing those who made the ultimate sacrifice during the so-called "Forgotten War."
"They went over to a place that was blistering hot in the summer, freezing cold in the winter. They were ill-prepared when the war began. They fought through Korea and took back the land that the North Koreans and Chinese took," said Charles "Dusty" Fisher, a member of the Korean War Veterans Association.
Hands on hearts, salutes, even a few bows from the crowd, showing nothing but respect for these fallen soldiers.
"We're Americans. We value life. We take every living person as something else. That's what our country is founded on," said Weden.
70 years later, Weden says the Korean War may officially be over, but there's still work that needs to be done to honor the fallen.
"There's still 7,000 buried in Korea somewhere, so we want to bring the remains back. The Korean War is not over, thinking about it is not over," said Weden.