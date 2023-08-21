AUGUSTA- A Washington County teacher is among the four finalists for the 2024 Maine Teacher of the Year.
Colleen Maker teaches biology and marine biology at Washington Academy in East Machias.
She says she integrates her curriculum with real- world hands on learning applications.
Maker is passionate about fighting food insecurity in her community and provides opportunities for her students to volunteer by caring for the Washington Academy Community Garden which donates all of it's food to the Machias Food Pantry.
She also helps them participate in leadership opportunities.
Lacey Todd from Oxford County, Edith Berger from Lincoln County and Joshua Chard from Cumberland County are also finalists.
The 2024 Maine Teacher of the Year will be announced in October.