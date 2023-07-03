AURORA -- "I felt bad. I didn't know how to feel," said Cayla Sargent, who was vacationing at Deer Lake Campground.
"It feels like it didn't happen but it did," said Ava Worcester, who was also vacationing at Deer Lake Campground.
This is all Sargent and Worcester could say following the drowning of a 16-year-old boy Sunday afternoon.
In a statement from Maine Department of Inland Fisheries and Wildlife, the Maine Warden Service was called to Deer Lake Campground after witnesses in the area saw a boy go under water and never resurface.
"We heard them yelling for him. Some kids came up to us and asked if we could help them and we did and we tried and we couldn't find him," said both Worcester and Sargent.
Officials say numerous family members entered the water in an attempt to find the boy but were unsuccessful.
The Warden Service was later able to find and recover the boy 60 feet from the shore in roughly seven feet of water.
Cayla and Ava knew of the boy and had nothing but nice things to say about him.
"I knew he was a kind kid," said Sargent.
"He was a nice kid. I didn't know him that well. I knew he used to wear a green hat every day," said Worcester.
Even though the victim has been found both girls cannot bring themselves to go swim at the beach.
The Department of Inland Fisheries and Wildlife plans to release more information when it becomes available.