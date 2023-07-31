14-year-old girl reported missing by Bangor police

BANGOR -- 14-year-old Olyvea Spade is reported missing.
According to the Bangor Police Department, they officially reported her missing on July 30th.
According to the family, she was last seen around 11:00 p.m. on Friday, July 28th.
Her family realized she was not home the next morning and contacted the police.
There is no known clothing description available.
Olyvea is 14-years-old, described as 5'6'' tall, weighs around 145 lbs., and has black hair with brown eyes, according to the Bangor Police Department official media release.
If anyone has seen, heard, or has any information on Olyvea, authorities ask that you contact Detective Andrea Gurecki by email at andrea.gurecki@bangormaine.gov
To contact the Bangor Police Department call (207) 947-7384.
To leave an anonymous tip call (207) 947-7382, extension 3.