westbrook high

WESTBROOK (WGME) -- A 14-year-old boy accused of bringing a handgun to Westbrook High School is now charged with theft of a firearm and terrorizing.

According to Westbrook police-- around 10 Thursday morning a student told staff that another student had a gun on school grounds.

That student was removed from class and the school resource officer allegedly found the teen had an unloaded handgun.

He was taken to the Westbrook Police Department and charged.

The school was put in a "lock out" until the situation was resolved.

The police chief commended the student who reported the gun for speaking up and keeping his classmates safe.

