BANGOR -- A local nonprofit received lots of community support this weekend. The 11th annual Sarah's House benefit yard sale was on Saturday and Sunday.
Sarah's House is a nonprofit that provides housing to patients and families that have to travel 30 miles or more to go to the Northern Light Lafayette Cancer Institute in Brewer.
The event is put on each year by the Better Homes and Garden's Massielo Group in Bangor.
All the items at the yard sale were donated by community members.
"It's a great way to recycle goods, we're helping the earth, we're helping Sarah's House it's great," said Heather Massey, executive director for Sarah's House. "Having this support from the business community and just everybody in the community is amazing it's exactly how we continue what we do."
There were no price tags as everything was based on donations.
All proceeds collected will be going directly to Sarah's House and their efforts. They plan to continue holding this event many years to come.
For more information about the organization or how to get involved you can visit their website.