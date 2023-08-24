BREWER -- At approximately 7 p.m. Wednesday night, the Brewer Police Department -- with the assistance of the Maine State Police Tactical Team -- executed a search warrant at 54 State Street in Brewer following a nearly two month long investigation.
ABC 7 crews were on scene when detectives from Brewer Police questioned a number of individuals at the residence.
During the search, illegal drugs and firearms were seized.
"It's a pretty complicated case, they have a lot of evidence to process -- a lot of different areas to search. Additionally, there were 11 people initially detained, so there are charges pending for drug trafficking and some firearms charges," said Brewer Police Department Chief Jason Moffitt.
Police say the incident triggers Brewer's disruptive property ordinance.
"We do have an ordinance where people engaging in illegal activities in homes like this -- whether it be apartment buildings or homes or other properties -- we have the ability to hold the owners accountable," said Chief Moffitt.
The amount of drugs and firearms seized and the names of those detained have not yet been disclosed.
The investigation is ongoing.