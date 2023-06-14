10 year old raises $500 for Bangor Humane Society by selling homemade Whoopie Pies

BANGOR -- Whoopie pies always have, and always will be a Maine dessert staple.
The annual Whoopies for Whiskers event brought the treats, but more importantly, benefited a good cause too.
The third annual fundraiser took place at the Pet Smart in Bangor.
Run by 10 year old Don Veneziano with the help of his family, all of the proceeds go towards the Bangor Humane Society.
Selling the homemade whoopie pies at two dollars and offering lemonade at fifty cents, Don is very grateful that he is able to contribute to the Bangor Humane Society.
"Everything you do for them will count," he said. "Doesn't matter how you do it, doesn't matter where you do it, doesn't matter who you are, it will help them and the animals."
With a total of 500 dollars raised, Whoopies for Whiskers will hopefully be a tradition that carries on for years to come.