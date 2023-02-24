WORLDWIDE -- Today marks one year since Russia launched missiles on Ukrainian soil, beginning a war that today remains ongoing with no clear end in sight.
We heard from a Russian native who has asked to remain anonymous in fear of strict consequences from the Russian government.
February 24th 2022 Russia invaded Ukraine, beginning the Russian-Ukrainian war.
Many assumed the small country of Ukraine would quickly retreat in defeat however, the Ukrainian people have remained resilient while receiving support from multiple countries worldwide.
"People were talking about how Russia was going to win and win quickly. That was some of the early commentary about this,” said former Bangor city councilman Sean Faircloth.
Faircloth traveled to Poland back in 2022 a week following the Russian invasion.
Faircloth recalls his time at the Poland-Ukraine border assisting those willing to flee their home in search of safety.
"We had about a thousand refugees per day coming to the facility. Where we provide clothing to people who came over the border. Mostly women and children with whatever they could carry,” according to Faircloth.
A Russian native currently attending the University of Maine explains she fears speaking out openly against Russian president, Vladimir Putin.
"Unfortunately right now Russian propaganda is working really well on silencing people and silencing people who are supporting Ukraine, or saying anything negative towards Putin. As far as I know one of the strongest sentences right now that someone can get is up to 15 years in prison and that's for simply calling the war the war,” said Jane Doe.
She notes that Russian state officials have deemed the ongoing war a "Special Military Operation."
The UMaine student said there are several cultural misconceptions and one is that most assume Russian civilians are in agreement with Putin's actions.
"Right now there is such a phenomenon as "виновный русский " or guilty Russian which is something many Russian people experience,” said Jane Doe.
Overall she says she wants to focus on what's most important while standing in support of Ukraine.
"Goal number one is to survive and right now the focus should be on Ukraine and the Ukrainian people,” said Jane Doe.