BANGOR - Local high school students Maggie Lincoln and Cole Francis have earned their associates degrees in Business, before they've even obtained their high school diplomas.
Lincoln and Francis are part of a large group of United Technology Center students who have obtained these degrees before even being done with high school.
They are able to take classes through UTC while finishing up their high school careers at Brewer and John Bapst Memorial High School.
Congratulations to the hard-working young graduates!