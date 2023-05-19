BANGOR - Local high school students Maggie Lincoln and Cole Francis have earned their associates degrees in Business, before they've even obtained their high school diplomas. 

Lincoln and Francis are part of a large group of United Technology Center students who have obtained these degrees before even being done with high school. 

They are able to take classes through UTC while finishing up their high school careers at Brewer and John Bapst Memorial High School. 

Congratulations to the hard-working young graduates! 

Anchor

Emma serves as a Morning News Anchor for the station, and a part - time reporter. In her free time she enjoys digging through old newspaper archives, watching horror movies and spending every moment she can near the ocean.

Recommended for you