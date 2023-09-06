BANGOR -- If you're a people person and you like helping others, then Literacy Volunteers of Bangor wants you to know they are looking for new volunteers!
Tutors go through a training program, and then get assigned a student.
We spoke to one tutor, Doug Ferguson, who tells us it's a fun mission. He says he has one student right now, a woman who fled from Iraq in 2014 with her mom and two sisters. He's helped her with multiple subjects.
Ferguson says he has a background in education... And tutoring is just a natural extension of a profession he's always loved. It's also a way to stay motivated.
"You need a purpose. Right? And so I do three different volunteer jobs. And this is very gratifying one of my volunteer jobs," Ferguson said.
He says you don't need to be a current or former educator to be a tutor. You just have to be passionate about helping others and be willing to invest your time.
