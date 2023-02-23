BANGOR -- In last week's edition of law enforcement town hall…we began tackling the complex issues of staffing shortages in our local police departments. Department leaders say the effects of being understaffed are multi-layered…and no one is immune to them.

"Every time, every day you come to work doesn’t matter what day, what team you’re on there’s overtime and it’s just who’s turn is it this time around," says Sgt. Jason McAmbley of the Bangor Police Department.

It’s an exhausting reality numerous departments are dealing with …an excess of overtime caused by staffing shortages. Leaders tell us it puts them in a tough spot. They will not sacrifice safety, which means forcing officers to take extra hours they may or may not want, leading to fatigue and potentially… burnout.

Brewer Public Safety Director Jason Moffitt said, "They get stuck with mandatory overtime. They have no choice they have to take that."

"You got them working 16 hours a day four days a week with no time with their families. So I think it is very demanding and the public really doesn’t see that," said Bucksport Chief Sean Gaegan.

It also affects how they work. Chiefs tell us they’d like to be out there getting ahead of issues and taking on other projects. Instead, they find themselves concentrating solely on the day to day needs.

Ellsworth Chief Glenn Moshier explained, "It affects our ability to do proactive police work and we find ourselves just reacting. Just handling the calls that are coming in. Our amount of traffic endorsement and other types of proactive activities diminish one, because our people are worn out and tired and two, because there’s just not enough hours in the day when you spread your people out too thin."

"We’re just triaging, going call to call. They take a call, come back enter it in the computer go back out and do another call.(cut to)28:50 we don’t want to police that way. Our officers don’t want to police that way. They want to be proactive. They want the residents to see them out there and be happy," said Belfast Police Chief Robert Cormier.

"We as chiefs have to be very very mindful that it does impact morale," said Veazie Police Chief Mark Leonard.

And it does. Officers who work to grow their careers and rise through the ranks sometimes see that progress stalled until lower positions can be back filled.

"We’re gonna pick somebody but they’re going to stay where they’re at until we get enough uniforms working patrol on the street for you to go up to detective...it’s tough. It’s demoralizing when you think hey I’m gonna get this spot well you are but mmmmmm not yet. Hurry up and wait. That’s what it is. Some people understand. Some people get frustrated and leave," McAmbley said.

The same can be said when it comes to necessary growth for departments’ overall.

"As the chief I’ve been reluctant to go the city to add personnel because we’ve had such a hard time maintaining our current staffing level and for a city the size of Ellsworth with the population growth we’ve experienced, we’re still sitting at 20 sworn and probably should be somewhere in the neighborhood of 24," Chief Moshier said.

Gorham Police Department Chief Chris Sanborn said, "We need to get groups of people together to talk about this issue and think out of the box about how we can help one another to fill these voids and encourage young people to get into our profession."

In our final installment for this Town Hall, we talk about how they are working to do exactly that...how they are changing and adapting recruiting tactics, and encouraging the next generation to put on the uniform.