According to reported statistics by Maine law enforcement agencies, there are nearly 300 openings statewide in Maine police departments, and leaders tell us they aren’t getting nearly the volume of applicants they used to. So how do you boost your ranks and then help them stay?

Belfast Police Chief Robert Cormier took the helm back in May, and says he spent the first few months there working to fill the half dozen openings in the department.

"I just felt like we had to retool and think outside the box. Recruit the way private industry recruits. Heavy on social media. Sites like Indeed. We actually recruited a certified officer from Mississippi. He saw our ad on Indeed," Cormier said.

He, along with other leaders, say it takes a broader approach to get it done.

"We really just run on an open recruitment basis. We take applications whenever we get them and we start those folks into our application process at least getting them through the background investigations so that we know if its somebody that has an option for us if we do have a vacancy," said Chief Glenn Moshier of the Ellsworth Police Department.

Cormier, and other department leaders, also say more recent hiring processes have made clear that today’s candidates are different and a shift in mindset when approaching them was key.

Cormier said, "They’re doing their homework. They’re looking at our social media sites Instagram, Facebook. They’re looking at our website. They’re doing their homework about the city and community "

"One of the people we have right now was a bank manager in their last job and decided well I better do it now because this is the age," Sgt. Jason McAmbley of Bangor Police Department.

They also realized that attracting potential recruits is about more than selling them on the position itself, especially when they’re making a big geographic jump to come here.

"You’re not just attracting the officer. You’re attracting their family. And is the community that you’re going to be a police officer going to be a good fit for them and their family," Cormier said.

But with so many open positions, competition can be fierce. So leaders have fought for higher wages and other financial incentives. They also know if you don’t want to get stuck in a revolving door of recruitment, you have to work to keep your officers.

"One of the things you have to push is the work life balance. The younger generation that’s coming on, that’s what they’re looking for," McAmbley said.

"We now have competitive pay. We have good time off. We have very good benefits," said Chief Sean Gaegan of the Bucksport Police Department.

"The folks that we have, they’re our best sales people right. They’re the ones that are going to be out there. They’re the one that are going to be able to recruit folks to come and work for us. If they’re happy, they’re gonna spread that and they’re going to have success in bringing people to us," Chief Moshier said.

At the end of the day, like most careers, it’s about fulfillment. And the knowledge that the work you do has an impact. It’s a message they pass on whenever they can.

"We make a difference everyday...we try to the right thing every single day," said Veazie Police Chief Mark Leonard.

"You make a difference everyday when you don’t even realize that. That one arrest you make for an O-U-I you could be saving a child’s life down the road. That’s how important this stuff is public safety," said Brewer Public Safety Director Jason Moffitt.