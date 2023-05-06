A building in Lake View Plantation was destroyed by fire Saturday and officials say the incident should be a lesson for camp owners as dry conditions and summer temperatures creep in.
The call came in around 3:30 Saturday afternoon for a structure fire on Sun Dapple Lane in Lake View Plantation. Brownville Fire Chief Kevin Black says the fire started in some kind of outbuilding and completely destroyed it, but then started spreading to the camps on either side. He says they were able to put out the flames before the other camps sustained any major damage.
"The biggest safety tip that I would have right now is to make sure that around your camps the leaves and debris is raked away from them. And just create some type of a fire break before it gets to your camp," Chief Black said.
Luckily no one was injured or displaced. The Dover and Milo fire departments assisted on the scene. Black says they aren't sure how the fire started and they will continue to investigate along with the Maine Forestry Service.