LEVANT -- Lake Road in Levant is closed indefinitely following a culvert failure over the weekend.

The culvert allows the Black Stream to pass under Lake Road, which serves about 500 vehicles per day.

The Maine Department of Transportation (MDOT) says the culvert, which is nearly 40 years old, showed no immediate signs of potential failure and was listed in fair condition.

MDOT is planning to replace it with either a new culvert or a bridge, which was already part of the department's three-year work plan.

MDOT says it's moving the project along as quickly as possible, but the agency says Lake Road will not reopen until 2024 or 2025. There is a detour available that is approximately six miles long. 

