Artists gathered for the opening of the L.C. Bates Museum in Hinckley this weekend. It's the first in-person summer art show since the Covid 19 pandemic and this particular show is being curator by two Colby College art students.

Behind its brick facade, the L.C. Bates Museum is home to numerous works of art that are woven in and among displays of nature.

"It is an encyclopedic museum so you get a little of everything," said Colby College Art Professor Veronique Plesch. "You have for instance a collection of Wabanaki baskets which is important. So it's a good way of kind of inserting fine art in the middle of other kinds of exhibits."

The museum opened its doors on Saturday and welcomed artists and guests to the 2023 summer exhibition titled In Balance/Imbalance.

"We started searching for a lot for artists that hadn't been featured in the past. Showing how artists in the practice of creating art in Maine have been changing and developing and their art can be combined with the natural elements. And also how artists that do come to Maine can be inspired by the natural aspects of Maine," explained student curator Anna Jaubert.

Colby College sophomores Anna Jaubert and Zehra Gundogdu are the curators of the exhibit.

"So I really hope them to see this theme 'In Balance and Imbalance' from many different perspectives relating to nature, relating to the actual physical imbalance, to the abstract interpretation of balance and imbalance," said Gundogdu.

This show displays the works of 23 artists who are either from Maine or have close ties to the state. Alan Crichton is one of the artists featured in this exhibit.

"Lately I'm doing watercolors," stated Crichton. "Quite small watercolors and I pack them solid."

Visitors say it's worth the trip to the LC Bates Museum to see how different each artist can be.

"It's extremely pleasurable to see what other people are doing. We are limited by how many materials we have, how much time we have and what our approach is," explained artist and museum visitor Pam Smith.

"I've gone around looked at everything and I'm impressed with the quality of work," said Crichton.

The L.C. Bates Museum is open Thursday through Saturday from 9 a.m.- 3 p.m.