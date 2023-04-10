There seems to be an endless amount of options for after school activities available to students today from robotics to chess, sports to theater the list goes on and on.

Bangor High School even has a knitting club that seems to be the right fit for kids that love to craft.

"It's not too hard," said Gaisa Luna, a senior at Bangor High School. "Some people think it's hard but personally I like the challenge."

Knitting is a skill as old as time and it's making a comeback at Bangor High School.

"You can make a dishcloth which is a simple square to clothes. You can make anything really," explained Alexa Nadeau, a junior at Bangor High School.

Inside the Bangor High School library nestled among shelves of books, the school's knitting club meets twice a week with yarn in hand.

"I take pride in being able to teach anyone anything I can within my caliber," said Nadeau. "And I just really like to see this skill grow in people."

The club, which was started by high school senior Dellana Kessler, has members that enjoy both knitting as well as crocheting.

"Hats are probably my favorite thing to do right now," said Kessler. "I'm still a fairly new knitter and hats are just so easy."

The knitting club isn't a large group, but its ability to give back to the community is tenfold. Earlier this year, the students made hats and donated them to the homeless shelter. Now they're working on items to send to Tanzania.

"A UMaine student from the nursing program heard about our club," shared Kessler. "She reached out to me and said, 'We're taking a trip to Tanzania in May and we're looking for baby hats, blankets and wash clothes,' and that's what we're working on right now."

Students who are spreading kindness to the community and beyond, while knitting together some great friendships along the way.