The Kennebec County Grand Jury has indicted 26-year-old Michael Seegars and 19-year-old Avyion Melendez on one count each of violation of conditions of release. According to court documents, both Melendez and Seegars had been previously ordered to have no contact with each other but both violated that condition.
They were previously arrested in September 2022 in connection with a home invasion at 123 Alder Park Road in China during which police say the homeowner was assaulted.
The Kennebec County Sheriff's Office said when they arrived on scene, deputies identified Seegars and Melendez, along with 21-year-old Joshua Baez, 22-year-old Carlik Hillcross , 20-year-old Geneesha Boone, and 18-year-old Kimora Wright, all from New York City.
The Sheriff’s Office says the six people allegedly entered the home and assaulted the home-owner. They also allegedly took items including firearms, a chainsaw, space heater, and an amplifier.
The grand jury also indicted 47-year-old Nathan Venable of Monmouth on 22 counts including three counts of gross sexual assault, 1 count each of unlawful sexual touching and unlawful sexual contact, 2 counts of sexual exploitation of a minor and multiple counts of possession of sexually explicit materials. The gross sexual assault charges stem from alleged incidents in 2018, 2020, and 2022 wherein court documents say he allegedly engaged in sexual acts with minor under the age of either 12 or 14.
Also indicted was 24-year-old Joshua Chambers of Waterville on 10 counts of possession of sexually explicit materials involving a person under the age of 12. According to court documents, the alleged incidents all happened on February 15, 2022 in Waterville.