BANGOR -- According to the Bangor Humane Society there has been an increase in stray pets during the fourth of July weekend.
Director of development and communications for Bangor Humane Society, Kathryn Ravenscraft, cautions pet parents that loud noises like fireworks could frighten animals.
Ravenscraft advised pet owners not to bring pets with them to watch the fireworks.
"A lot of animals are afraid of the loud noises. They are booming just like children and/or sometimes adults.,” said Kathryn Ravencraft. “Whatever we can do to lessen the stress for them is really what we should be focusing on. Make sure your animals are microchipped or licensed with the town or the city so that if they do get away they can be safely returned.”
Ravenscraft says kennels are clean and ready for the predicted influx of strays.
If anyone loses their fur baby over the holiday weekend they should visit Maine lost cat or Maine lost dog via Facebook and check with local shelters in the area.