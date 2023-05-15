The Ellsworth City Council voted Monday night in favor of a proclamation officially recognizing June as Pride month in the city.
City Manager Glenn Moshier confirmed Monday night that the vote was 6 to 1 and the proclamation was passed without discussion.
According to the Ellsworth American, Ellsworth High School students drafted the proclamation as way to promote inclusivity and prevent bullying and harassment of LGBTQ+ students and citizens.
June is recognized across the country as Pride month by many in the LGBTQ+ community.