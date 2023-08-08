JONESBORO -- Authorities have identified the people involved in a fatal crash in Washington County earlier today.
It happened in Jonesboro near the Columbia Falls town line.
Maine State Police say 69-year-old Lenore Faulkingham of Whitneyville was traveling east on Route 1 when she crossed the center line and struck a vehicle driven by 62-year-old Tammy O’Neal of Machias.
O’Neal’s sister, 68-year-old Diana O’Neal of Machias was a passenger in the vehicle and was pronounced dead at the scene.
Faulkingham, her 15-year-old grandson, and Tammy O'Neal were transported to Downeast Community Hospital in Machias to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries.
The crash is still under investigation.