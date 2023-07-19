BANGOR -- A local jewelry company has been creating handcrafted pieces for several years by using over 100 year old copper that is sourced directly from the former iconic dome of the Bangor Public Library.

"I sort of developed a reputation in Maine as the copper lady," said one of the owners of Maine Jewelry and Art Roxanne J. Munskgaard.

Munksgaard owns the company alongside Anne Reigstad and Amanda Coburn, who have taken copper from the old Bangor Library dome to create unique and handcrafted jewelry for several years.

"People really enjoy historical, having a part of history, some people do, and I'm one of those and I need to know history to know where we've come from so for me this is a very valuable project," said Munksgaard.

Back in 2014 they started a fund raiser project for the Bangor Public Library Renovation Fund and have since donated around 36 thousand dollars to the library from selling their jewelry. However their project was interrupted when they had to close down their shop in downtown Bangor in 2022.

"Anne and I love making jewelry, keeping our store open was too much work for us," said Munksgaard.

After discovering the jewelry, The owners of SK-Tours in Bangor James Tinker and Jennifer Millar, who are known for offering tours highlighting author Stephen King's work through their business, reached out to the jewelry shop to see if they could get their hands on the copper pieces.

"The Maine Jewelry and Art shop has had the copper from the library for years and years and they make amazing jewelry, when we heard they were closing, my wife Jennifer said we got to go over and take a look at this stuff," said Tinker.

The jewelry can now be found at SK-Tour's gift shop in Bangor and the owners say this collaboration has been very popular with their customers.

"We get to talk a bit about the contributions of the Stephen and Tabitha king foundation and a lot of it is that library and our fans are primarily readers," said Tinker. "So when we talk about some of their contributions to the city and we talk about the library for them to be able to take a piece of that home with them is pretty awesome."

The jewelry can also be purchased online at mainejewelryart.com but the owners are very happy to be selling their work on store shelves in town again.

"Being able to continue to make a jewelry as a quote retired woman is really special, especially knowing that it's so well loved," said Munksgaard.