DEER ISLE -- The Island Nursing Home's Board of Directors held a public meeting at Deer Isle-Stonington High School Wednesday evening to provide an update on plans to reopen the facility, as well as their ongoing fundraising efforts.

The board had set a goal to open by July of 2023, but since then, they voted not to reopen until $1.5 million was raised to offset 3 years of anticipated losses.

On Wednesday, the board asked those who are able to make "significant contributions" to help meet that goal.

Board members say they're also working with the legislature to help close the funding gap.

They say they've testified to the Health and Human Services Committee about their need for funding, and are optimistic given the state's budget surplus.

In the meantime, they say it would be irresponsible to reopen and not have sufficient resources, risking another closure. 

