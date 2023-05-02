BANGOR -- Husson University invited the public to its Bangor campus to take part in the end-of-semester art walk.
Students selected their best artwork which was put on display across seven venues on campus.
From traditional forms of artwork like drawings, paintings, and photography, to graphic design and animation, and even projects in virtual and extended reality -- the exhibitions covered a wide array of mediums.
Associate Professor of Studio Arts Kathi Smith says students had to overcome some obstacles as they experimented with new techniques.
"We've found that it can be really challenging and really rewarding to work in different mediums and art forms that are new and that it does actually support their careers and their fields and their livelihoods later on."
If you didn't get the chance to attend the art walk, click here to view more of the exhibitions.