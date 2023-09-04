Washington was the first state to legalize human composting in 2019. Now Maine hopes to join Washington, and a handful of other states, in allowing this natural organic reduction as a death care practice.

"I would love to be composted when I die," said Steven Weems of Brunswick.

Weems is in favor of human composting also known as natural organic reduction. He believes this option is a gentler and more environmentally friendly way of passing from life to death, especially when he reflects back on his college years working at Mount Auburn Cemetery in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

"They had two crematoriums. And there were days when there were three or four cremations there and it was like a factory and polluted the area," explained Weems. "So I'm much more in favor of something organic and natural."

Death doula Molly "Bones" Nelson of Cornish, also sees the benefits of natural organic reduction.

"As a doula, we always advocate for what the client is into, even if it is something we're not into," said Nelson. "You try and make their death as best they want it."

Representative Victoria Doudera, a Democrat from Camden, introduced the bill to the Maine legislature earlier this year, where it was tabled until lawmakers reconvene in January of 2024.

"I am optimistic we can make the case that this is something the people of Maine would like to see," said Doudera before continuing, "People want to have the option to make the last choice they make on this earth, which is how their body is disposed of, and they want to be able to do it in a way that resonates with them."

Natural organic reduction will be regulated by the Department of Health and Human Services.

Doudera says the state will need a designated facility, where these remains are put and then combined with organic material such as saw dust and hay, and heated until the remains are transformed into soil. The process takes approximately four to six weeks. Then those remains can be spread on a family's property.

"It is natural and part of the cycle of life and that appeals to me," said Weems.