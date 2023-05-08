A man from Houlton is proving second chances really do exist. Lawrence Hardy is a former drug addict who found a passion for photography during his road to recovery.

Lawrence Hardy has traveled a rough road.

"Me being raised by a single father with my older sister, and my mother leaving when I was three coming in and out of our lives but causing nothing but harm because she was an alcoholic," he shared.

Hardy spent nearly 10 years using opioids.

"Toward the end of it was mainly fentanyl, heroin," he said.

Hardy says when he gave up the drugs, clarity began to come into focus. So he picked up a camera and started capturing images on film that most people overlook.

We met up with him recently in Island Falls.

"Shadows on architecture or a dent on a car, stuff you pass by on a daily basis we don't even turn our heads to look twice at them," Hardy explained. "My artwork just in general is however you perceive it. It's all open to interpretation."

Hardy's work has been recognized both locally and nationally. His photos have been published by New York and Canadian magazines and he's been featured in a number of art exhibits.

"I have the opportunity to be part of a couple more exhibitions down in Portland. I'm looking for places, businesses that want my art work on their wall," he said.

Hardy is currently working on a book called Zen Xan that's filled with black and white photographs which he hopes to publish later this year.

This former addict turned photographer says he hopes his journey encourages others to not give up on themselves, or their loved ones, no matter the circumstances.

"Whether you are an addict or a family member of an addict, whatever it may, be you're not alone," Hardy explained.

To see more of Hardy's work, log onto lawrencehardy.com.