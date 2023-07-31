HOULTON -- A Houlton man has been sentenced to more than a decade in prison after being convicted of drug trafficking in Aroostook County.
On July 14 2023, 35 year-old Justin L. Barry of Houlton was convicted of Aggravated Trafficking of Schedule Drugs and Unlawful Possession of Schedule Drugs.
Houlton Police say on January 3 2023, Sgt. Travis Smith received information from a confidential source regarding illegal drug activity. The information lead to a suspected drug trafficker that was traveling, and a vehicle stop was initiated on Smyrna Street.
They say an investigation resulted in Houlton Police confiscating 892.65 grams (1.96 pounds) of methamphetamine, which carries an estimated street value of $89,256.00. Barry was arrested and charged with multiple drug-related offenses.
He was sentenced to 12 years, with all but 5 years suspended. Upon his release, Barry will be on probation for 4 additional years.
"The efforts lead by Sgt. Smith resulted in a large quantity of drugs from entering our community. The Houlton Police Department and community have a zero tolerance for illegal drugs in our community and enforcement is a priority within the parameters of the law," said Houlton Police Chief Tim DeLuca in a statement.