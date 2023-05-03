HOULTON -- A Houlton man faces numerous charges in connection with a string of alleged crimes.
Houlton Police Chief Timothy DeLuca says the arrest follows multiple reports of burglaries, vandalism, and other criminal behavior.
In response, Houlton PD increased patrols overnight.
Just before 5 a.m. Wednesday, officers responded to Cole's Shoe Store for a reported burglary in progress.
Chief DeLuca says the suspect fled the building on foot when officers arrived. After a short chase, the suspect was taken into custody near the Cary Library.
As a result, 18-year-old Dylan Raymond was arrested and charged with 24 counts, including five counts of motor vehicle burglary, five counts of theft, and 12 counts of criminal mischief.
Raymond is being held at the Aroostook County Jail on $5,000 bail.