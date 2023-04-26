SWANVILLE FIRE

SWANVILLE -- Fire destroyed a home in Swanville Wednesday afternoon.

Belfast Fire Department responded to the call at 460 Town Farm Road around 1 p.m.

Chief Patrick Richards says the fire was fully involved when crews arrived on scene.

One person was home when the fire broke out and they were able to make it out with minor injuries.

There were also multiple pets at the residence, most of which have been recovered.

Chief Richards says crews had to take a defensive approach to put out the flames.

"It was a defensive attack. We didn't put anybody in the house. The house was fully involved and already starting to collapse in different areas. So it was completely defensive, all from the outside," Richards said.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

The Red Cross has been called in to assist the homeowner.

Anchor

