BREWER -- A gas explosion caused a fire that destroyed a Brewer home Friday afternoon.
Brewer Public Safety Director Jason Moffitt says crews responded to a report of an explosion at 1072 North Main Street just after noon.
He says crews arrived to find a fully involved structure fire.
Moffitt says the person who lives at the home was not injured in the fire, however, there is a pet that is still unaccounted for.
"Crews from multiple agencies responded and we quickly got the fire under control. Right now we know there are no injuries among people. There is still a pet we are looking for at this point," Moffitt said.
Moffitt says the home appears to be a total loss.
According to Brewer Fire, the Fire Marshall's Office investigation officially determined the fire started due to a propane explosion in the kitchen.