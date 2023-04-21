Brewer Fire

BREWER -- A gas explosion caused a fire that destroyed a Brewer home Friday afternoon.

Brewer Public Safety Director Jason Moffitt says crews responded to a report of an explosion at 1072 North Main Street just after noon.

He says crews arrived to find a fully involved structure fire.

Moffitt says the person who lives at the home was not injured in the fire, however, there is a pet that is still unaccounted for.

"Crews from multiple agencies responded and we quickly got the fire under control. Right now we know there are no injuries among people. There is still a pet we are looking for at this point," Moffitt said.

Moffitt says the home appears to be a total loss.

According to Brewer Fire, the Fire Marshall's Office investigation officially determined the fire started due to a propane explosion in the kitchen.

Anchor

Peter Dubois joined the ABC 7 and FOX 22 team in September 2021. He comes to Bangor after working as a morning anchor and reporter at WJFW-TV in Rhinelander, Wisconsin. Originally from the Seacoast New Hampshire area, Peter is thrilled to be back home in New England! Peter studied journalism at Keene State College, where he enjoyed serving as general manager of the school’s radio station, WKNH. During his free time, he enjoys skiing, creating music, cooking and spending time with his dog, Simba. He’s also a huge fan of Boston sports. You can reach Peter by email at pdubois@wvii.com if you have a story you’d like to share.

