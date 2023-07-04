The Hampden Congregational Church was not open for church services this past Sunday because the church is no longer in operation.
The historic building located at 101 Main Road North in Hampden was built in 1835. Church leaders informed members that the church would be ending its services at the end of June.
The Hampden Neighborhood Food Cupboard (or HNFC) has used part of the church building to supply food for 60-70 families in the community.
The director of the Hampden Neighborhood Food Cupboard says although the church is closed, the pantry remains open.
"We can't say where we will be or what we will look like in six months, but we are remaining in this community," explained Sue Hahn, director of HNFC. "We will be here to serve the folks that we serve and we are hopeful to stay, but we also have plans if we need to move."
Sue Hahn says this year marks the food cupboard's 30th year in operation.
The Hampden Neighborhood Food Cupboard is open every Wednesday from 10 to 11:30am and 4:30 to 6 p.m. It is also open Fridays from 9 to 10am.