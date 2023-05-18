Hermon students in production of Almost Maine

Members of Hermon's Theater Arts program are gearing up for this weekend's play called 'Almost Maine'.

The performance takes place during a Maine winter in a town that could exist anywhere in our state.

Hermon's theater director Christie Robinson says the play, which will be conducted at the Hermon High School auditorium, offers a little something for everyone.

"It involves the lives of small town Mainers, which we all know all about that, where everyone knows everybody," explained Robinson.

"Often times you'll see shows that are very comedic but lack the emotional portions of it, but this show is a very good balance of both," said actor & Hermon High School senior Logan Brower. 

Almost Maine will be performed Friday and Saturday at 7 p.m. at Hermon High School. Tickets are $5 for students and seniors and $10 for adults.

Reporter

Jodi Hersey, a local journalist with more than 15 years of experience in television, radio, and print, joined the ABC 7 and FOX 22 team in September 2021. Jodi originally got her start in media at WABI-TV5 back in 1999 as a producer before becoming a reporter and fill-in anchor. She went on to become the news director at Cumulus radio in Brewer while serving as an adjunct faculty instructor at Husson University’s New England School of Communications in Bangor in 2008. Jodi stepped away from news to go back to school to earn her Master's Degree in Business in 2011. For the past few years, she’s been writing feature articles for several Maine magazines including Bangor Metro, Maine Women Magazine, and Maine Seniors Magazine. Jodi is a proud military wife and mom, as well as a huge fan of classic cars.

Recommended for you