Members of Hermon's Theater Arts program are gearing up for this weekend's play called 'Almost Maine'.
The performance takes place during a Maine winter in a town that could exist anywhere in our state.
Hermon's theater director Christie Robinson says the play, which will be conducted at the Hermon High School auditorium, offers a little something for everyone.
"It involves the lives of small town Mainers, which we all know all about that, where everyone knows everybody," explained Robinson.
"Often times you'll see shows that are very comedic but lack the emotional portions of it, but this show is a very good balance of both," said actor & Hermon High School senior Logan Brower.
Almost Maine will be performed Friday and Saturday at 7 p.m. at Hermon High School. Tickets are $5 for students and seniors and $10 for adults.