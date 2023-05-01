Every student learns differently. Some are visual or auditory learners while others do better with a hands on approach. That's why Hermon schools restarted its alternative education program, so that all students in the area would find what works best for them.

No matter the school district or size of the student body, sometimes a traditional classroom setting is just not ideal for some kids.

"Maybe instead of doing a worksheet for three hours, they can sit and chat about something with me and I can assess their learning differently," said SOAR teacher Rachel Sheltra.

It's why the Hermon School District restarted its alternative education program this school year under the direction of teacher Rachel Sheltra.

"We've named it the Student Oriented Alternative Resource program, or SOAR program," explained Sheltra. "We just provide opportunities for students to learn in a different format. Same information, same expectations as far as academics, just a different presentation of it."

When the 10 high school students enrolled in the program needed to find a location conducive for learning, they discovered the Lynde Masonic Lodge was the perfect fit.

Junior Miranda Perry says being able to learn in this setting has helped her grades improve.

"I'm not surrounded by a bunch of people. I'm not distracted," said Perry. "I get pretty good grades now. Passing all my classes. It's like the first time in high school."

Lynde Masonic Lodge member Audie Gould says offering up this space for the Hermon alternative ed program just seemed like the right thing to do.

"I think we're benefiting each other," said Gould. "We are able to put ourselves out into the community so people know we are there and that's what it is all about which is giving back to the community."

It's a partnership Hermon Superintendent Micah Grant hopes will continue to help the students to flourish.

"I really learned a lot about the Masons. They recognize that traditional education might not be a pathway for everyone," explained Grant. "Them reaching out and allowing this to happen tells me there are still people who value and care about education in particular with Hermon students."