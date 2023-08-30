JAY (WGME) – Authorities say a 10-year-old boy and his 19-year-old half-sister were murdered by their mother in Florida because she didn’t want to give up custody of her son.

The boy's father says his son was supposed to start his first day of fifth grade Wednesday in Maine.

Nick Hutchins of Jay had just been granted primary custody of his 10-year-old son Aiden Hutchins.

“I’ve always fought to be a part of his life and always wanted the best for my son,” Nick Hutchins said.

Aiden Hutchins was living with his mother Brandy Hutchins and 19-year-old half-sister in Florida.

Wednesday was supposed to be his very first day of fifth grade in Maine.

“Fresh beginning for him, and he was looking forward to it,” Nick Hutchins said.

A judge had ordered Brandy Hutchins to turn over custody of Aiden Hutchins to his father.

“He was supposed to come up here on August 21 and be delivered by his mom,” Nick Hutchins said.

Nick Hutchins says his ex-wife didn’t show up, so a judge ordered her to hand over the child immediately on Friday.

"Got in the truck, made the 24-hour trip to Lake Wales, Florida," Nick Hutchins said.

Authorities say Brandy Hutchins didn't show up then either.

The Polk County, Florida sheriff says they worked through the weekend to find Aiden Hutchins and on Sunday, they received a tip about his location.

“We all got into the truck and drove to the location, and that’s where I learned that my son had been murdered by his mom,” Nick Hutchins said.

Sheriff Grady Judd says Brandy Hutchins killed both of her children, 10-year-old Aiden Hutchins and her 19-year-old daughter, before shooting herself.

"I can’t imagine a more horrific set of circumstances,” Judd said. “My heart breaks for all the family. We are devastated for this beautiful 10-year-old child. All because mom didn’t want to turn the child over to the rightful father pursuant to a court order."

“She took a lot from everyone from being selfish,” Nick Hutchins said.

Nick Hutchins feels the judicial system failed Aiden Hutchins. Now, he wants change.

“I don’t want it to take that many years in a court system to prove that one parent isn’t having the best interest in the child’s life,” Nick Hutchins said.

Nick Hutchins says Aiden Hutchins will be laid to rest in Maine.

“I always told him it was never goodbye, it was always see you soon," Nick Hutchins said. “He’ll always live on in me and I hope that he’ll live on in the rest of the world’s hearts.”