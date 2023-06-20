AUGUSTA -- A bill aiming to authorize harm reduction centers that would allow for illicit drug use under supervision was narrowly defeated in the Maine Senate Tuesday night.
LD 1364 "An Act to Prevent Opioid Overdose Deaths by Establishing Safe Consumption Sites" would authorize the establishment and operation of facilities where people could use drugs procured elsewhere under the supervision of medical personnel, though not necessarily physicians. Individual municipalities would have to authorize the facility first following a public meeting.
Senator Pinny Beebe-Center, who represents Maine Senate District 12, supports the bill.
"Harm reduction centers have been in operation around the world for three decades. During that time they have been studied at length and time and time again these sources tell us that these centers reduce crime, overdoses, community costs for emergency healthcare services public drug use, and syringe waste in parks."
Senator Joe Baldacci, who represents Bangor and Hermon, opposes the measure.
"The bill as written is a huge invitation to undermining the criminal justice system. The bill says that if you're in probation or on probation or on bail you can go to these sites and engage in as much drug activity as you want to and nobody could prosecute you. I don't know if that's what any person in this room wants to have happen. This is basically a back-door decriminalization bill," he said.
LD 1364 would also offer immunity from prosecution for users and center staff. The bill was voted down 16 yes and 18 no. But an amendment related to the bill was passed authorizing further study of the issue.