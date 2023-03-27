BANGOR - Maine-based nonprofit Hardy Girls is sending out a registration call for their annual "Be You Boldy!" Conferences.
The conferences are a set of day-long events that are 100% planned and run by high school members of Hardy Girls Feminist Action Board.
The events, which will be held in Ellsworth on April 11th, Waterville on April 12th, and Portland on April 13th offer a variety of uplifting activities and discussions for girls and nonbinary youths in grades 4-8.
To learn more, watch the full video interview, and make sure to check out their website, Hghw.org, in order to register.