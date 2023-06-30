AUGUSTA -- Gov. Mills delivered a setback to native american tribes in Maine seeking greater sovereignty by vetoing LD 2004, a proposal aimed at ensuring most federal laws apply to them.
The governor argued that the bill sponsored by House Speaker Rachel Talbot Ross is vague and confusing — and will lead to protracted litigation.
Due to the Maine Indian Land Claims Settlement Act of 1980, tribes in Maine get some state benefits like education dollars. But they’re treated differently than other tribes that deal directly with the federal government. That has led to disagreements over issues like water rights and environmental problems.
Following the veto, tribal leaders accused the governor of oppression.
"Nobody in this sovereign-to-sovereign, government-to-government relationship should have unilateral authority. We are not asking for that. What we are asking for is equal authority and an equal say in the things that affect us," Penobscot Nation Chief Kirk Francis said.
The veto may not be the final word. Both the Maine House and Senate approved the bill with bipartisan majorities big enough to override the governor’s veto.