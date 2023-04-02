AUGUSTA -- Governor Janet Mills has tested positive for Covid-19.
The governor made the announcement Sunday evening, saying in a statement, “other than a scratchy throat, I feel fine.”
She will isolate for at least five days in accordance with CDC guidelines.
Gov. Mills credits the Covid vaccine and boosters for her mild symptoms.
The governor previously tested positive for Covid-19 in April of last year.
She isolated and recovered within a matter of days.
Given the circumstances, the governor will not be joining First Lady Jill Biden during her visit to Maine this week.