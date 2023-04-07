NATIONWIDE -- Access to the most commonly used method of abortion in the U.S. plunged into uncertainty Friday following conflicting court rulings over the legality of the abortion medication mifepristone which has been widely available for more than 20 years.
U.S. District Judge Matthew Kacsmaryk ordered a hold on federal approval of the drug in a decision that overruled decades of scientific approval. But that decision came as U.S. District Judge Thomas O. Rice essentially ordered the opposite and directed U.S. authorities not to make any changes that would restrict access to the drug in at least 17 states where democrats sued in an effort to protect availability.
Gov. Mills spoke out on the decision tonight, saying in a statement, “This reckless decision ignores basic science and facts and is yet another sad assault on the rights of women. Mifepristone has been safely used since its approval more than two decades ago and is especially vital to ensuring that women in rural areas have access to abortion care. Abortion remains safe and legal in Maine, and I will continue to defend access to reproductive health care with all I have for Maine people.”
Planned Parenthood of Northern New England CEO Nicole Clegg issued the following statement following the decision:
“This ruling is outrageous and should make clear to everyone that people opposed to abortion will not stop until abortion is banned everywhere, including here in Maine. Private medical decisions should be made by patients and their providers, not politicians and judges. Medication abortion is safe and legal; this politically motivated ruling has the potential to cause real harm. Planned Parenthood of Northern New England will continue to offer medication abortion to our patients as the appeal process moves forward."
According to Mills' office, Judge Kacsmaryk has delayed the effective date of his decision for one week to allow the federal government time to appeal the ruling, and there is other litigation that could affect its impact. His decision would effectively ban the prescribing or use of the medication, used in half of all abortion procedures nationwide. At this time, the use of mifepristone and abortion medication remains legal in Maine.