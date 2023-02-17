MILLS

AUGUSTA -- Gov. Janet Mills has requested a federal disaster declaration for seven Maine counties following the strong December storm that left tens of thousands of people in the dark for Christmas.

More than 300,000 Maine homes and businesses lost electricity during the storm that began on Dec. 23 and about 40,000 were still in the dark Christmas night.

In a letter to the president, Gov. Mills explained that the storm caused coastal flooding and road washouts, wind damage, and other problems. 

If approved, the request would unlock federal funding for public infrastructure repairs.

Peter Dubois joined the ABC 7 and FOX 22 team in September 2021. He comes to Bangor after working as a morning anchor and reporter at WJFW-TV in Rhinelander, Wisconsin. Originally from the Seacoast New Hampshire area, Peter is thrilled to be back home in New England! Peter studied journalism at Keene State College, where he enjoyed serving as general manager of the school’s radio station, WKNH. During his free time, he enjoys skiing, creating music, cooking and spending time with his dog, Simba. He’s also a huge fan of Boston sports. You can reach Peter by email at pdubois@wvii.com if you have a story you’d like to share.

