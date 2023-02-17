AUGUSTA -- Gov. Janet Mills has requested a federal disaster declaration for seven Maine counties following the strong December storm that left tens of thousands of people in the dark for Christmas.
More than 300,000 Maine homes and businesses lost electricity during the storm that began on Dec. 23 and about 40,000 were still in the dark Christmas night.
In a letter to the president, Gov. Mills explained that the storm caused coastal flooding and road washouts, wind damage, and other problems.
If approved, the request would unlock federal funding for public infrastructure repairs.