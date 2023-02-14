AUGUSTA -- Gov. Janet Mills delivered her "State of the Budget" address Tuesday evening.

She spoke on a number of issues and touted successes under her administration.

The governor started off her speech by taking a strong stance on protecting Maine's lobster industry, prompting a standing ovation.

"As my Valentine's Day gift to you, when you leave the chamber, you'll find chocolate lobster treats from our friends at Wilbur's of Maine in Freeport. A treat I hope tastes much sweeter in the wake of our victory in Congress to pause the unfair Right Whale regulations imposed by the federal government on our lobster industry."

Gov. Mills went on to assure lawmakers and viewers that Maine's economy is flourishing in many ways. She said the state's revenue outlook for the next two fiscal years is strong, with an anticipated $10.5 billion in incoming revenue. Gov. Mills also touted a record-setting rainy day fund of $900 million and a low unemployment rate of 3.8 percent. She also went on to say that Maine's GDP has the 9th highest growth rate in the country and the best growth rate in New England.

"These strong revenue projections did not just happen by themselves. They are the direct result of a strong economy created by federal support and deliberate policies and financial choices we have made to fuel our recovery from the pandemic and create the conditions necessary for sustained economic growth."

She also touched on Maine's workforce shortages and a lack of affordable housing, preventing folks from taking jobs and settling in Maine as challenges. She proposed millions more in funding for PFAS testing and remediation, more than $100 million in possible funding for education, and $144 million to expand services so that aging Mainers can safely stay in their own homes.

House Minority Leader Billy Bob Faulkingham and Senate Minority Leader Trey Stewart issued a pre-recorded Republican response to the governor's budget proposal.

They both argued that Maine's government is over-spending.

"Here's what worries me. There are too many people down here that think doing great things means spending more money. A lot more money. Even if it means breaking a promise made to the people of Maine a few years back that we won't spend beyond our means. In fact, democrats and republicans agreed that when more money arrives in Augusta than we planned on, we would cut taxes, period. That is missing from this budget," Rep. Faulkingham said.

"The governor's budget is another episode of spending gone wild. In fact, this spending bill is what's wrong with government. It puts the government first, and the taxpayers last," Sen. Stewart said.